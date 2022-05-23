ADVISORY JAPAN-QUAD/MEETING

Quad leaders hold meeting in Tokyo

Start: 24 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Leaders of the Quad group, including the U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pose for family photo before sitting down for a meeting in Tokyo.

SCHEDULE:

TBC / CURRENTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com