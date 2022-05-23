ADVISORY JAPAN-QUAD/MEETING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
23 de Mayo de 2022

Quad leaders hold meeting in Tokyo

Start: 24 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Leaders of the Quad group, including the U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pose for family photo before sitting down for a meeting in Tokyo.

