ADVISORY HEALTH-MONKEYPOX/WHO

Lunes 23 de Mayo de 2022
23 de Mayo de 2022

WHO responds to questions on monkeypox

Start: 23 May 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 23 May 2022 14:00 GMT

GENEVA - Dr Rosamund Lewis, Head, Smallpox Secretariat, WHO Emergencies Programme, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID 19 and Dr Meg Doherty, Director, Global HIV, Hepatitis and STIs Programmes answer questions from the public about the monkeypox outbreak.

