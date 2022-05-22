COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 22 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SUPPLY-CHAIN/BABYFORUMLA-RAMSTEIN --TIME APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 22

21 de Mayo de 2022

U.S. military load crates of baby formula onto an airplane

Start: 22 May 2022 03:30 GMT

End: 22 May 2022 12:00 GMT

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY - U.S. military personnel at Ramstein Air Base in Germany load crates of baby formula onto an airplane as part of "Operation Fly Formula," the Biden administration's response to the infant formula shortage in the United States. One-hundred thirty-two pallets of formula are expected to transport in the shipment.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El festejo de Julián Quiñones que incomodó a los jugadores de Tigres en la semifinal

El festejo de Julián Quiñones que incomodó a los jugadores de Tigres en la semifinal

“Me tiene miedo”: el nuevo ataque de David Benavidez contra Canelo Álvarez

Tigres vs Atlas: cuándo y dónde ver el partido que definirá al primer finalista de la Liga MX

Floyd Mayweather volvió al boxeo: peleó ante Don Moore en un combate de exhibición

Mike Tyson habló por primera vez sobre la paliza que le dio a un pasajero en un avión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ivonne Montero enfrentó a Eduardo Rodríguez en La Casa de los Famosos 2: “No eres sincero”

Ivonne Montero enfrentó a Eduardo Rodríguez en La Casa de los Famosos 2: “No eres sincero”

Hijo de Alfredo Adame pidió a su papá que lo contacte en privado: “Ya no necesita más cámara”

Filmes para ver esta noche en Google Uruguay

Cuál es el origen de “Las mañanitas”

Chiquis Rivera recordó la depresión que sufrió por separarse de Lorenzo Méndez: “No podía ni bañarme”

TENDENCIAS

Generación Z sin hijos: cuáles son las 3 incertidumbres que desvelan a los jóvenes y qué rol juega el cambio climático

Generación Z sin hijos: cuáles son las 3 incertidumbres que desvelan a los jóvenes y qué rol juega el cambio climático

La Raza Fuerte se puso a prueba en terrenos extremos

Al rescate del único sauce nativo de América Latina: científicos avanzan en la carrera para evitar su extinción

Qué es la preeclampsia y por qué es importante su control durante el embarazo

Sin vacunación, la infección por Ómicron no da protección contra otras variantes del coronavirus

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cómo acercarse a un perro desconocido sin que lo sienta como una amenaza

Cómo acercarse a un perro desconocido sin que lo sienta como una amenaza

Generación Z sin hijos: cuáles son las 3 incertidumbres que desvelan a los jóvenes y qué rol juega el cambio climático

Al rescate del único sauce nativo de América Latina: científicos avanzan en la carrera para evitar su extinción

Sin vacunación, la infección por Ómicron no da protección contra otras variantes del coronavirus

Rodrigo Cuba a Melissa Paredes por preferir a Anthony Aranda: “Tiró a su familia a la basura”