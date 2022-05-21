ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/

Antony Blinken commencement address at Georgetown University
Start: 21 May 2022 20:45 GMT
End: 21 May 2022 21:45 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers the commencement address at Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
SCHEDULE:
2100GMT - Blinken delivers the commencement address at Georgetown University
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: none
DIGITAL: none
Source: STATE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com