COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 21 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 21

21 de Mayo de 2022

Antony Blinken commencement address at Georgetown University

Start: 21 May 2022 20:45 GMT

End: 21 May 2022 21:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers the commencement address at Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - Blinken delivers the commencement address at Georgetown University

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Oficial: Kylian Mbappé rechazó al Real Madrid y seguirá en el PSG

Oficial: Kylian Mbappé rechazó al Real Madrid y seguirá en el PSG

Escándalo en rugby: la actitud antideportiva de un jugador inglés contra Los Pumas 7s que generó indignación en todo un estadio

Indignación en España porque Mbappé rechazó al Real Madrid: “Es un insulto al fútbol”

Nueva polémica en la Fórmula 1 por el “Red Bull verde”: la investigación por la supuesta copia de Aston Martin con el auto campeón del mundo

El lujoso regalo que le hizo Erling Haaland a sus compañeros del Borussia Dortmund antes de irse al Manchester City

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cantante comparó a Cristian Castro con “Beetlejuice” y usuarios en redes defendieron al mexicano

Cantante comparó a Cristian Castro con “Beetlejuice” y usuarios en redes defendieron al mexicano

El panadero con el pan: el verdadero origen de la canción que recorre las calles de la CDMX

Eduin Caz expuso destrozos en su departamento de Mazatlán: “A mí nadie me regaló nada”

Joven hizo canción con el silbido de los camotes y la tundieron: “Se escucha todo, menos el sonido”

Conductora del metro de la CDMX se volvió viral tras grabar sus recorridos desde la cabina y dedicar canciones

TENDENCIAS

Los videos más vistos en YouTube en los últimos 10 años

Los videos más vistos en YouTube en los últimos 10 años

Un invierno de película: cómo se prepara la Patagonia para una temporada que quiere ser récord

La bebida de moda que incentiva el consumo a partir de los 12 años y preocupa a los pediatras

Científicos de Mendoza presentaron al público los fósiles del reptil alado más grande de Sudamérica

Día Mundial del Whisky: estas son las 6 mejores formas de disfrutar una bebida que nunca pasa de moda

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Yoseline de 16 años, iba a la escuela junto a su novio; a él lo golpearon y a ella la secuestraron en Guerrero

Yoseline de 16 años, iba a la escuela junto a su novio; a él lo golpearon y a ella la secuestraron en Guerrero

Oficial: Kylian Mbappé rechazó al Real Madrid y seguirá en el PSG

Qué billetes fueron los más falsificados en primer trimestre de 2022: cómo identificarlos

Sincronizar el celular con el carro: trucos para sacarle mayor provecho

Los videos más vistos en YouTube en los últimos 10 años