ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-BIDEN/SOUTHKOREA-MEETING

Biden attends meeting in South Korea
Start: 21 May 2022 06:25 GMT
End: 21 May 2022 06:32 GMT
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Biden attends meeting in South Korea
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com