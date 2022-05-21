COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-ELECTION/MORRISON--TIME APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 21

21 de Mayo de 2022

Leader of Liberal Party and current PM, Scott Morrison addresses supporters

Start: 21 May 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 21 May 2022 13:02 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Leader of Liberal Party, Scott Morrison addresses supporters on the outcome of the country's general election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

