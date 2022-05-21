ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-ELECTION/ALBANESE

Labor's Albanese addresses supporters after PM Morrison concedes defeat
Start: 21 May 2022 13:28 GMT
End: 21 May 2022 14:28 GMT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Leader of Labor Party, Anthony Albanese addresses supporters on the outcome of the country's general election after PM Morrison concedes defeat.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea
DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com