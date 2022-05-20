ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SOUTHKOREA-WELCOME

Welcome ceremony for U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul
Start: 21 May 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 21 May 2022 12:00 GMT
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. President Joe Biden attends a welcome ceremony hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC (CURRENTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION) - Welcome ceremony starts
