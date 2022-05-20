ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SOUTHKOREA-SAMSUNG-GREETING --UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX

U.S. President Joe Biden tours Samsung Semiconductor Pyeongtaek Campus

Start: 20 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 20 May 2022 12:00 GMT

PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. President Joe Biden tours Samsung Semiconductor Pyeongtaek Campus as his first official activity in South Korea.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use South Korea

DIGITAL: No use South Korea

Source: KOREA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND KOREAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com