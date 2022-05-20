ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SOUTHKOREA-JOINT NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Mayo de 2022
20 de Mayo de 2022

Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol joint news conference in Seoul

Start: 21 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 21 May 2022 12:00 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC (CURRENTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION) - Joint news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

