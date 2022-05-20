COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SOUTHKOREA-CEMETERY

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 20

20 de Mayo de 2022

U.S. President Biden visits South Korea's national cemetery

Start: 21 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 21 May 2022 12:00 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. President Joe Biden visits Seoul's National Cemetery to honor South Korea's war dead.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC (CURRENTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION) - Biden visits the national cemetery

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

