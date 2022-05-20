COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION

REUTERS

MAY 20

20 de Mayo de 2022

Turkish opposition holds rally after ruling against leading member

Start: 21 May 2022 15:00 GMT

End: 21 May 2022 16:00 GMT

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party holds a major rally in Istanbul, having moved the event to the country's largest city from elsewhere in northwest Turkey in response to a court ruling upholding the convictions of a leading CHP official.

