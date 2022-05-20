ADVISORY TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION

Turkish opposition holds rally after ruling against leading member
Start: 21 May 2022 15:00 GMT
End: 21 May 2022 16:00 GMT
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party holds a major rally in Istanbul, having moved the event to the country's largest city from elsewhere in northwest Turkey in response to a court ruling upholding the convictions of a leading CHP official.
