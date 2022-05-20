ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING

Boeing's Starliner unmanned capsule arrives at the ISS

Start: 20 May 2022 20:14 GMT

End: 20 May 2022 21:14 GMT

SPACE - Boeing's Starliner unmanned astronaut capsule expected to arrive at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - Rendezvous

2310GMT - Docking

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

