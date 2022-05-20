ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS

MAY 20

20 de Mayo de 2022

Boeing's Starliner unmanned capsule arrives at the ISS

Start: 20 May 2022 20:14 GMT

End: 20 May 2022 21:14 GMT

SPACE - Boeing's Starliner unmanned astronaut capsule expected to arrive at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - Rendezvous

2310GMT - Docking

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

