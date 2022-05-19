COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-MEETING

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 19

19 de Mayo de 2022

NATO military commanders meet for a Chiefs of Defence

Start: 19 May 2022 05:50 GMT

End: 19 May 2022 06:09 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO military commanders meet for a Chiefs of Defence meeting in Brussels chaired by Admiral Rob Bauer, with one of the sessions attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance prepares for a major summit in Madrid.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT first meeting starts

1645GMT news conference with Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tod Wolters, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

