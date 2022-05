EU lawmakers debate war crimes in Ukraine

Start: 19 May 2022 07:18 GMT

End: 19 May 2022 08:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers and representatives from the European Commission and Council debate alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com