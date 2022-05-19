COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS (POSSIBLE ONLY)

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 19

19 de Mayo de 2022

EU lawmakers debate energy security crisis arising from war in Ukraine

Start: 19 May 2022 09:00 GMT

End: 19 May 2022 10:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers and representatives from the European Commission and Council debate energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recent cuts of gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

