ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS (POSSIBLE ONLY)

EU lawmakers debate energy security crisis arising from war in Ukraine
Start: 19 May 2022 09:00 GMT
End: 19 May 2022 10:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers and representatives from the European Commission and Council debate energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recent cuts of gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL/VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com