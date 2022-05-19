COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 19 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 19

19 de Mayo de 2022

Boeing's Starliner unmanned capsule arrives at the ISS

Start: 20 May 2022 19:30 GMT

End: 20 May 2022 20:30 GMT

SPACE - Boeing's Starliner unmanned astronaut capsule expected to arrive at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - Rendezvous

2310GMT - Docking

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El PSG se adelantó al Bayern Múnich en la lucha por fichar a una estrella de la Premier League

El PSG se adelantó al Bayern Múnich en la lucha por fichar a una estrella de la Premier League

Expectativa en la Fórmula 1 por el entrenamiento secreto de Mercedes antes del GP de España

Escándalo en el boxeo: Tyson Fury intentó agredir a un taxista en Francia

Por el escándalo de la Supercopa, la Justicia investigará a Piqué y al presidente del fútbol español por corrupción

Histórico: FIFA designó por primera vez a tres árbitras mujeres para una Copa del Mundo masculina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandra Guzmán habría sido la responsable de la salida de Silvia Pinal de obra de teatro

Alejandra Guzmán habría sido la responsable de la salida de Silvia Pinal de obra de teatro

Maquillista de Belinda comparó a la mamá de la cantante con Kris Jenner

Hospitalizan a abuelita de Laura Zapata y Thalía; piden oraciones y donadores de sangre

YosStop habló sobre el sexo de su bebé; aseguró que no romantizará la maternidad

Maki narró cómo “alucinaba” a Jacky Bracamontes por el amor de Valentino Lanús, ex novio de Amber Heard

TENDENCIAS

Apple: cómo activar la función “audio espacial” para mejorar la calidad de las llamadas

Apple: cómo activar la función “audio espacial” para mejorar la calidad de las llamadas

Cuánto cuestan los datos personales en la Deep Web

YouTube destaca las partes más populares de los videos para que se pueda ir directo a ellas

Liderazgo estratégico, capacitación y equidad: las claves de los cuatro ganadores para atraer al talento femenino

Cuáles son los 55 mejores lugares para trabajar para las mujeres en la Argentina

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La secretaria de Energía de Estados Unidos dijo que no importarán petróleo de Irán ni de Venezuela

La secretaria de Energía de Estados Unidos dijo que no importarán petróleo de Irán ni de Venezuela

Roberto Toledo y Jorge Camero: por qué el Gobierno de México no consideraría sus asesinatos como agresión a la prensa

Elena Poniatowska cumple 90 años: dudas, asombro y justicia de la Princesa Roja

César Acuña obtuvo menos votos que los blancos y nulos pese a ser precandidato único en La libertad

Las fotos de Kim Jong-un recorriendo farmacias en medio del confinamiento por el covid: más de dos millones de casos