ADVISORY PEOPLE-DEPP/ --PROFANITY AND GRAPHIC WARNING/UPDATED-- (POSSIBLE ONLY)

Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Start: 19 May 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 19 May 2022 13:45 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE AND GRAPHIC IMAGES. IN ADDITION, THE COURT MAY MUTE AUDIO AT ITS DISCRETION.++

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp claims Heard wrongly accused him of domestic abuse in Washington Post op-ed article.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT approx – Court interior (POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com