ADVISORY -FLASH-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-AZOVSTAL-DEFENCE

Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours

Start: 19 May 2022 09:02 GMT

End: 19 May 2022 09:06 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / GIVEN AS MARIUPOL / UNKNOWN LOCATION- Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com