Miércoles 18 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PENNSYLVANIA-OZ

REUTERS

MAY 18

17 de Mayo de 2022

Dr Oz speaks after voting closes in Pennsylvania primary

Start: 18 May 2022 02:21 GMT

End: 18 May 2022 02:21 GMT

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – Trump-endorsed Republican senate candidate, celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz, speaks after the close of voting in the Republican primary.

