ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PENNSYLVANIA-OZ

Dr Oz speaks after voting closes in Pennsylvania primary

Start: 18 May 2022 02:21 GMT

End: 18 May 2022 02:21 GMT

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – Trump-endorsed Republican senate candidate, celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz, speaks after the close of voting in the Republican primary.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com