ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-SWEDEN-FINLAND (UPDATED SOURCE)

Miércoles 18 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-SWEDEN-FINLAND

REUTERS

MAY 18

18 de Mayo de 2022

NATO's Stoltenberg meets Finnish and Swedish ambassadors after application

Start: 18 May 2022 05:56 GMT

End: 18 May 2022 06:11 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg meets with Finnish and Swedish ambassadors to NATO after both countries requested to join the alliance.

Reuters

