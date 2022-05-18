ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-SWEDEN-FINLAND (UPDATED SOURCE)

NATO's Stoltenberg meets Finnish and Swedish ambassadors after application

Start: 18 May 2022 05:56 GMT

End: 18 May 2022 06:11 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg meets with Finnish and Swedish ambassadors to NATO after both countries requested to join the alliance.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATOTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH / SWEDISH / FINNISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com