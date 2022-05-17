COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 17 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW YORK-SHOOTING/BIDEN-REMARKS

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 17

17 de Mayo de 2022

Biden makes remarks in Buffalo, New York

Start: 17 May 2022 17:00 GMT

End: 17 May 2022 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks in Buffalo, N.Y., after meeting with families of mass shooting victims, law enforcement and first responders, and community leaders to grieve and offer condolences.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

