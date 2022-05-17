ADVISORY --FLASH--8707-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-AZOVSTAL-MORE

Azovstal fighters moved to former penal colony in Olenivka

OLENVIKA - Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrendered to an uncertain fate on Tuesday after weeks holed up in the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steel works as the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine drew to a close.

