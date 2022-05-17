COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 17 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--8707-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-AZOVSTAL-MORE

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 17

17 de Mayo de 2022

Azovstal fighters moved to former penal colony in Olenivka

Start: 17 May 2022 19:40 GMT

End: 17 May 2022 19:43 GMT

OLENVIKA - Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrendered to an uncertain fate on Tuesday after weeks holed up in the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steel works as the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine drew to a close.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Mexicana Stefani Jiménez realizará pruebas con el Atlético de Madrid

Mexicana Stefani Jiménez realizará pruebas con el Atlético de Madrid

Insólito accidente en el Giro de Italia: un ciclista se lastimó un ojo descorchando el champán

Falta de exposición y condiciones físicas, principales motivos por los que el jugador mexicano no emigra a la Bundesliga

El equipo de estrellas que planea armar Juventus con una figura de la selección argentina y un campeón del mundo

Un futbolista aseguró tener una “relación especial” con la novia de una figura del Atlético Madrid y desató el escándalo en Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Pablo Lyle negó el divorcio a Ana Araujo quien ya se encontraría en una nueva relación

Pablo Lyle negó el divorcio a Ana Araujo quien ya se encontraría en una nueva relación

Alejandro Fernández posó por primera vez junto a su nieta Mía

Nacasia y Nacaranda regresan para “Tal para cual”, el spin-off de “La Hora Pico”

Yuri compartió su postura sobre el aborto: “Me van a tirar en redes”

La razón por la que Johnny Depp no mira a los ojos a Amber Heard en el juicio

TENDENCIAS

El Batimóvil Tumbler tiene una versión eléctrica realizada en Vietnam

El Batimóvil Tumbler tiene una versión eléctrica realizada en Vietnam

Elon Musk se “burló” de Twitter por decir que más del 95 % de usuarios activos son humanos

Cómo cambiar el color y la fuente del texto de WhatApp

Instagram permitiría conversar con amigos mientras se ve una transmisión en vivo

Un análisis de sangre permite detectar en forma temprana el cáncer de mama y de próstata

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La respuesta de Citlalli Hernández al deseo de AMLO para la candidatura de 2024

La respuesta de Citlalli Hernández al deseo de AMLO para la candidatura de 2024

Los violentos chats de Mario Irivarren y Vania Bludau: así eran las peleas de la expareja

Pablo Lyle negó el divorcio a Ana Araujo quien ya se encontraría en una nueva relación

Día Mundial del Reciclaje: ¿Qué medidas ha tomado el Perú y cómo somos parte del cambio?

Cancún: FGR vinculó a proceso a cinco ex policías por presunta tortura al periodista, Raúl Fernández