COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 16 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW YORK-SHOOTING/OFFICIALS

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 16

16 de Mayo de 2022

Buffalo mayor, police chief discuss shooting investigation

Start: 16 May 2022 20:13 GMT

End: 16 May 2022 21:00 GMT

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA - Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, and local officials provide an update on the investigation into the mass shooting at a grocery store on Saturday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Escándalo en el PSG: acusan a un jugador de haberse negado a jugar con una camiseta con un mensaje contra la homofobia

Escándalo en el PSG: acusan a un jugador de haberse negado a jugar con una camiseta con un mensaje contra la homofobia

Un jugador de la segunda división en Inglaterra contó que es gay: “Estoy listo para ser yo mismo”

Marcelo Flores ya tomó una decisión: “Representaré a la Selección Mexicana por el resto de mi carrera”

Toluca vs Bayer Leverkusen: dónde y cómo ver el amistoso internacional

Polémica en el PSG: una figura se negó a disputar el último partido para no vestir una camiseta en contra de la homofobia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

YosStop anunció que será mamá: “Bienvenida, ya te amamos”

YosStop anunció que será mamá: “Bienvenida, ya te amamos”

Lupillo Rivera confesó que Jenni se hizo presente en su concierto: “Fue el último lugar donde mi hermana cantó”

“No fui yo, fue el perro”: Amber Heard negó haber dejado excremento en la cama de Johnny Depp

Megan Fox contó que hizo un agujero en su ropa para tener sexo con Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox sorprendió con su look en los Billboard Music Awards 2022 y en las redes la compararon con Moria Casán

TENDENCIAS

El metaverso podría contribuir un 2,8 % al PIB global en su primera década

El metaverso podría contribuir un 2,8 % al PIB global en su primera década

Encuentran evidencia de la mayor catástrofe climática que el mundo haya visto jamás

iOS 16: estas son las aplicaciones nuevas que llegarían a los iPhone

CEO de Twitter admitió que hay spam y bots en su plataforma

Sony ha revelado todos los juegos que se estrenarán con PlayStation Plus

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Elon Musk cuestionó la explicación del director de Twitter sobre las cuentas falsas en la red social

Elon Musk cuestionó la explicación del director de Twitter sobre las cuentas falsas en la red social

Melissa Paredes niega pedirle dinero a Rodrigo Cuba en nueva reunión conciliación

Policías recuperaron 6 mil pesos que una mujer perdió en un “tupper” en el Metro de la CDMX

Técnico de Benevento tuvo esta reacción cuando le preguntamos por su relación con Gianluca Lapadula

Tras la recuperación del viernes, Wall Street volvió a cerrar en negativo