ADVISORY --FLASH--8425-UKRAINE-CRISIS/AZOVSTAL-SERVICEMEN

Evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine's Novoazovsk, some wounded
Start: 16 May 2022 22:06 GMT
End: 16 May 2022 22:10 GMT
MARIUPOL AND NOVOAZOVSK, UKRAINE - The force holed up in the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol began evacuating on Monday, appearing to cede control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.
Five buses carrying troops from the Azovstal steelworks arrived in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk late on Monday, some 32 kilometres (20 miles) to the east, a Reuters witness said.
