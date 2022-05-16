ADVISORY --FLASH--8425-UKRAINE-CRISIS/AZOVSTAL-SERVICEMEN

Evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine's Novoazovsk, some wounded

Start: 16 May 2022 22:06 GMT

End: 16 May 2022 22:10 GMT

MARIUPOL AND NOVOAZOVSK, UKRAINE - The force holed up in the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol began evacuating on Monday, appearing to cede control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.

Five buses carrying troops from the Azovstal steelworks arrived in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk late on Monday, some 32 kilometres (20 miles) to the east, a Reuters witness said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com