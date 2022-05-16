COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY --FLASH--8191-CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/NEWS CONFERENCE

REUTERS

MAY 16

15 de Mayo de 2022

California churchgoers captured, hog-tied shooter - undersheriff

Start: 16 May 2022 00:55 GMT

End: 16 May 2022 00:58 GMT

CALIFORNIA - Gunfire erupted at a Southern California church early on Sunday afternoon, killing at least one person and wounding five, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

