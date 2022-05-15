COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-GERMANY (UPDATED RESTRICTIONS)

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 15

15 de Mayo de 2022

Arrivals of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs to NATO meeting

Start: 15 May 2022 06:36 GMT

End: 15 May 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - Germany hosts an informal meeting for the NATO foreign ministers in Berlin to discuss strengthening the alliance in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

0600GMT - Arrivals of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and doorstep NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

0600GMT - Arrivals

0700GMT - Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATOTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Finland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Zurdo” Ramírez noqueó a Boosel en el cuarto round y ahora buscará enfrentar a Bivol

“Zurdo” Ramírez noqueó a Boosel en el cuarto round y ahora buscará enfrentar a Bivol

“Me pescó”: así fue el golpe que noqueó a Brian Castaño y convirtió a Jermell Charlo en campeón mundial unificado

América vs Puebla: el polémico penal que catapultó a las Águilas a semifinales

A casi un año de su salida de Boca Juniors, Carlos Tevez habló de su vínculo actual con el club

Conmoción en el fútbol: murió Maximiliano Rolón, ex jugador del Barcelona y de la selección argentina Sub 20

ENTRETENIMIENTO

En el vértigo de la eternidad: los momentos destacados y las premoniciones de Fuerza Natural, la gira final de Gustavo Cerati

En el vértigo de la eternidad: los momentos destacados y las premoniciones de Fuerza Natural, la gira final de Gustavo Cerati

El papel de la suegra de Julián Gil en su separación de Marjorie de Sousa

Mike Biaggio defendió a Toño Berumen, señalado de presunto acoso a jóvenes: “No vi nada de eso”

Los Ángeles Azules: todo sobre su concierto gratuito en la alcaldía Cuauhtémoc

Cuál es la película más popular en HBO Uruguay este día

TENDENCIAS

Trucos para conocer la calidad del WiFi en menos de 3 minutos

Trucos para conocer la calidad del WiFi en menos de 3 minutos

Qué piensa sobre el fin de la pandemia la primera científica de América Latina que hizo una vacuna contra el COVID-19

5 cosas que debemos hacer para proteger la naturaleza cuando viajamos, según Condé Nast Traveler

Polémica: Europa avanza contra los motores de combustión interna y descarta los combustibles electrónicos

COVID-19: qué se sabe sobre las tres subvariantes de Ómicron que más preocupan a los científicos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Jaime Abello, el hombre al que García Márquez autorizó por escrito a usar su nombre y le advirtió: “Pero nunca te equivoques”

Jaime Abello, el hombre al que García Márquez autorizó por escrito a usar su nombre y le advirtió: “Pero nunca te equivoques”

Javier Lozano se lanzó, otra vez, contra Damián Alcázar: “Zapatero, a tus zapatos”

Marcelo Ebrard descartó mexicanos lesionados tras tiroteo en Buffalo, Nueva York

DT de Alianza Lima tras triunfo ante César Vallejo: “Lo tomamos con alegría”

Condenaron a 27 años de prisión a un pastor evangélico en Paraguay que abusó sexualmente de diez niñas indígenas