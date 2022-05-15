ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-GERMANY (UPDATED RESTRICTIONS)

Arrivals of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs to NATO meeting
Start: 15 May 2022 06:36 GMT
End: 15 May 2022 12:00 GMT
BERLIN - Germany hosts an informal meeting for the NATO foreign ministers in Berlin to discuss strengthening the alliance in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
0600GMT - Arrivals of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and doorstep NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
0600GMT - Arrivals
0700GMT - Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
