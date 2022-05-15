COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 15

15 de Mayo de 2022

One dead, multiple people shot at California church, authorities say

Start: 15 May 2022 23:14 GMT

End: 15 May 2022 23:14 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE MAY SWITCH BETWEEN GROUND AND AERIAL SHOT

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA, USA - Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church in Southern California. Authorities say they have one person detained.

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive

Digital: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Escándalo con una estrella de los Springboks: fue arrestado en el aeropuerto de Johannesburgo acusado de “daños a la propiedad”

Escándalo con una estrella de los Springboks: fue arrestado en el aeropuerto de Johannesburgo acusado de “daños a la propiedad”

Los dos goles de Lautaro Martínez al Cagliari que dejó abierta la definición de la Serie A para el Inter

Los mejores memes de la clasificación de Tigre: el “Equi” Fernández contra Boca, la decisión de Prediger en los penales y el golazo de Ávalos para Argentinos

Atlas vs Chivas: dónde y a qué hora ver la vuelta de los cuartos de final del clásico tapatío

80 metros y tres rivales en el camino: el golazo que dejó al Milán a las puertas del título de la Serie A

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Con brillo en los ojos, así fue el regreso de Silvia Pinal al teatro tras polémica: “Mi corazón se llena de alegría”

Con brillo en los ojos, así fue el regreso de Silvia Pinal al teatro tras polémica: “Mi corazón se llena de alegría”

Alma Delia Fuentes, la estrella de la Época de Oro que se retiró a los 33 años y murió entre la basura

Chalino Sánchez y Valentín Elizalde: las similitudes de las trágicas muertes de los cantantes del regional mexicano

Ranking de las series más vistas de Google en Estados Unidos

Jason Momoa pidió disculpas por unas polémicas imágenes

TENDENCIAS

El truco para que Bob Esponja avise cuando llega un mensaje de WhatsApp

El truco para que Bob Esponja avise cuando llega un mensaje de WhatsApp

Qué es el Parkinson: la enfermedad que padece Donald

Recomendaciones de 5 juegos multi jugador para el celular

Pizzas no tradicionales: 6 recetas imperdibles para preparar en casa

Cómo activar la lupa en celulares iPhone y Android

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cayó el “Mi Jefe”, principal líder de la Unión Tepito y brazo derecho del “Betito”

Cayó el “Mi Jefe”, principal líder de la Unión Tepito y brazo derecho del “Betito”

Universitario: Aldo Corzo lamentó empate con Mannucci porque se complican en la pelea del Apertura

El “Rasputín de Putin”: quién es Alexander Dugin, el filósofo místico de extrema derecha que se hace fuerte en el Kremlin

Con brillo en los ojos, así fue el regreso de Silvia Pinal al teatro tras polémica: “Mi corazón se llena de alegría”

Paraguay despidió a Marcelo Pecci, el fiscal símbolo de la lucha antimafia asesinado en Colombia