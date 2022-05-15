ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

One dead, multiple people shot at California church, authorities say

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA, USA - Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church in Southern California. Authorities say they have one person detained.

