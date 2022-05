Police update on 'mass shooting' in Buffalo, New York

Start: 14 May 2022 21:27 GMT

End: 14 May 2022 21:28 GMT

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA - Police give an update on a "mass shooting" at a grocery store on Saturday (May 14), where they have a suspect was in custody.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio:

Location:

Topic:

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com