ADVISORY GERMANY-G7/FAMILY PHOTO

G7 Foreign Minister participate in family photo

Start: 13 May 2022 09:15 GMT

End: 13 May 2022 12:00 GMT

WEISSENHAUS - G7 Foreign Minister participate in family photo ahead of working sessions at meeting in Weissenhaus, Schleswig-Holstein from May 12 to 14, 2022.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Family photo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOST BROADCASTER POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com