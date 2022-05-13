ADVISORY FINLAND-PORTUGAL/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Mayo de 2022
REUTERS

MAY 13

13 de Mayo de 2022

Finnish FM holds newser with Portuguese counterpart

Start: 13 May 2022 13:10 GMT

End: 13 May 2022 14:10 GMT

HELSINKI –Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto holds news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho following talks in the Finnish capital.

