Jueves 12 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/PROTEST

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 12

12 de Mayo de 2022

Abortion rights activists protest probable overturn of Roe v. Wade

Start: 14 May 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 14 May 2022 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. / New York - Abortion rights activists stage a "day of action" in several U.S. cities in anticipation of the probable overturn by the U.S. Supreme Court of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision which legalized abortion across the nation. An unpublished draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito had been leaked publicly and a final opinion by the Court is likely to be released sometime in June.

SCHEDULE:

1600 GMT - Abortion rights activists gather at the Washington Monument

1600GMT Approx - Abortion rights activists march across the Brooklyn Bridge

1630 GMT - Abortion rights activists rally at the Washington Monument

1800 GMT - Abortion rights activists march toward the Supreme Court building

TBA GMT - Abortion rights activists rally at the Supreme Court building

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

