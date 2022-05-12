ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/PROTEST

Abortion rights activists protest probable overturn of Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON, D.C. / New York - Abortion rights activists stage a "day of action" in several U.S. cities in anticipation of the probable overturn by the U.S. Supreme Court of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision which legalized abortion across the nation. An unpublished draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito had been leaked publicly and a final opinion by the Court is likely to be released sometime in June.
SCHEDULE:
1600 GMT - Abortion rights activists gather at the Washington Monument
1600GMT Approx - Abortion rights activists march across the Brooklyn Bridge
1630 GMT - Abortion rights activists rally at the Washington Monument
1800 GMT - Abortion rights activists march toward the Supreme Court building
TBA GMT - Abortion rights activists rally at the Supreme Court building
