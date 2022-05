ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JOURNALIST-FAREWELL

Body of Al Jazeera journalist carried from Ramallah to Jerusalem

Start: 12 May 2022 09:00 GMT

End: 12 May 2022 12:00 GMT

QALANDIA, WEST BANK – Convoy crossing from Ramallah to Jerusalem through checkpoint carrying body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead in the West Bank city of Jenin during an Israeli raid.

