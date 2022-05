ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JOURNALIST-ABBAS

Palestinian President Abbas pays respects to slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK – Palestinians President Mahmoud Abbas and his leadership pay their respects to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead in the West Bank city of Jenin during an Israeli raid.

