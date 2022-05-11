ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKIY-PARIS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
11 de Mayo de 2022

Zelenskiy speaks to university students in Paris

Start: 11 May 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 11 May 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses students from Sciences Po University in Paris, following his push for the EU to issue a sixth round of sanctions including an oil embargo against Russia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy 'SCIENCES PO'

DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy 'SCIENCES PO'

Source: SCIENCES PO HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

