ADVISORY JAPAN-EU/

Von der Leyen and Michel meet with Japanese PM Kishida in Tokyo
Start: 12 May 2022 01:15 GMT
End: 12 May 2022 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com