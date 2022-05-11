COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-EU/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 11

11 de Mayo de 2022

Von der Leyen and Michel meet with Japanese PM Kishida in Tokyo

Start: 12 May 2022 01:15 GMT

End: 12 May 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

