Martes 10 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-CONGRESS --UPDATED START TIME--

REUTERS

MAY 10

10 de Mayo de 2022

US House debates and votes on aid package for Ukraine

Start: 10 May 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 11 May 2022 01:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

