ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FINLAND-BRITAIN-NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

Martes 10 de Mayo de 2022
REUTERS

MAY 10

10 de Mayo de 2022

Britain's Johnson holds newser with Finnish President after meeting

Start: 11 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 11 May 2022 12:00 GMT

HELSINKI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto hold news conference following their meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK Broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Finland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

