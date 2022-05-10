ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FINLAND-BRITAIN-NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

Britain's Johnson holds newser with Finnish President after meeting
Start: 11 May 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 11 May 2022 12:00 GMT
HELSINKI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto hold news conference following their meeting.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use UK Broadcasters
DIGITAL: None
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Finland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com