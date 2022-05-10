ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-ITALY/

Biden, Italian Prime Minister Draghi meet at White House

Start: 10 May 2022 18:15 GMT

End: 10 May 2022 18:24 GMT

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy to White House to discuss "ongoing coordination with Allies and partners on measures to support of the people of Ukraine and to impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression."

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Digital: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com