ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-ITALY/

Biden, Italian Prime Minister Draghi meet at White House
Start: 10 May 2022 18:15 GMT
End: 10 May 2022 18:24 GMT
WASHINGTON DC: U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy to White House to discuss "ongoing coordination with Allies and partners on measures to support of the people of Ukraine and to impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression."
