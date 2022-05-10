ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
10 de Mayo de 2022

UK government sets out legislative agenda in Queen's Speech

Start: 10 May 2022 10:09 GMT

End: 10 May 2022 10:48 GMT

LONDON - The British government sets out its legislative agenda in a speech, usually delivered to parliament by Queen Elizabeth.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

