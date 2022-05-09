ADVISORY -TAPE PLAYBACK-UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN

Biden signs into law S3522
Start: 09 May 2022 19:19 GMT
End: 09 May 2022 19:27 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - US President Joe Biden signs into law S3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022"
