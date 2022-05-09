ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTION/JOHN LEE-LAM --UPDATED TIMING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
8 de Mayo de 2022

HK's incoming leader John Lee holds joint newser with Carrie Lam

Start: 09 May 2022 02:00 GMT

End: 09 May 2022 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s incoming Chief Executive will hold a joint news conference with the outgoing leader, Carrie Lam.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Photo op of John Lee and Carrie Lam (AGENCY POOL)

0230GMT - News conference begins (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS/ AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / CANTONESE / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

