Lunes 9 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BELLS

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 09

9 de Mayo de 2022

DC cathedral's bells ring to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Start: 09 May 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 09 May 2022 23:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The Washington National Cathedral rings its bell 1,000 times to commemorate one million lives lost to COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No archive. no resale.

DIGITAL: No archive. no resale.

Source: WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Religion

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

