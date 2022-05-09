ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BELLS

DC cathedral's bells ring to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Start: 09 May 2022 22:00 GMT
End: 09 May 2022 23:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The Washington National Cathedral rings its bell 1,000 times to commemorate one million lives lost to COVID-19.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No archive. no resale.
DIGITAL: No archive. no resale.
Source: WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Religion
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com