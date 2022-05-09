ADVISORY EU-FUTURE/

Macron and von der Leyen speak at Future of Europe report event
Start: 09 May 2022 11:33 GMT
End: 09 May 2022 11:51 GMT
STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are among speakers at an event at the European Parliament at which a report on the final outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe will be presented.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Metsola speech
TIME TBC - Von der Leyen speech
TIME TBC - Macron speech
1200GMT - News conference begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com