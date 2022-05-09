COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FUTURE/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 09

9 de Mayo de 2022

Macron and von der Leyen speak at Future of Europe report event

Start: 09 May 2022 11:33 GMT

End: 09 May 2022 11:51 GMT

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are among speakers at an event at the European Parliament at which a report on the final outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe will be presented.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Metsola speech

TIME TBC - Von der Leyen speech

TIME TBC - Macron speech

1200GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

