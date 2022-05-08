COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Un vistazo a la jornada brasileña

7 de Mayo de 2022

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5a jornada del campeonato de fútbol brasileño:

- Sábado:

Atlético Mineiro 1 Fernández (72)

América Mineiro 2 Maidana (7 penal), Cáceres (80)

Athletico Paranaense 1 Abner (49)

Ceara 0

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Flamengo

Botafogo

(19h00 GMT) Palmeiras

Fluminense

Atlético Goianiense

Goiás

(21h00 GMT) Red Bull Bragantino

Corinthians

Santos

Cuiabá

(22h00 GMT) Juventude

Internacional

Fortaleza

São Paulo

- Lunes:

(23h00 GMT) Avaí

Coritiba

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Corinthians 9 4 3 0 1 7 4 3

2. América Mineiro 9 5 3 0 2 7 6 1

3. Red Bull Bragantino 8 4 2 2 0 8 3 5

4. Atlético Mineiro 8 5 2 2 1 8 6 2

5. Coritiba 7 4 2 1 1 9 6 3

6. São Paulo 7 4 2 1 1 8 5 3

7. Santos 7 4 2 1 1 6 3 3

8. Cuiabá 7 4 2 1 1 3 2 1

9. Internacional 7 4 2 1 1 3 3 0

10. Avaí 7 4 2 1 1 4 5 -1

11. Athletico Paranaense 6 5 2 0 3 2 6 -4

12. Palmeiras 5 4 1 2 1 6 4 2

13. Flamengo 5 4 1 2 1 4 3 1

14. Botafogo 5 4 1 2 1 6 6 0

15. Fluminense 4 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1

16. Ceará 3 4 1 0 3 4 7 -3

17. Atlético Goianiense 3 4 0 3 1 3 7 -4

18. Goiás 2 4 0 2 2 5 9 -4

19. Juventude 2 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4

20. Fortaleza 0 3 0 0 3 1 4 -3

bds-raa/mr

