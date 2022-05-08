Un vistazo a la jornada brasileña

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5a jornada del campeonato de fútbol brasileño:
- Sábado:
Atlético Mineiro 1 Fernández (72)
América Mineiro 2 Maidana (7 penal), Cáceres (80)
Athletico Paranaense 1 Abner (49)
Ceara 0
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Flamengo
Botafogo
(19h00 GMT) Palmeiras
Fluminense
Atlético Goianiense
Goiás
(21h00 GMT) Red Bull Bragantino
Corinthians
Santos
Cuiabá
(22h00 GMT) Juventude
Internacional
Fortaleza
São Paulo
- Lunes:
(23h00 GMT) Avaí
Coritiba
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Corinthians 9 4 3 0 1 7 4 3
2. América Mineiro 9 5 3 0 2 7 6 1
3. Red Bull Bragantino 8 4 2 2 0 8 3 5
4. Atlético Mineiro 8 5 2 2 1 8 6 2
5. Coritiba 7 4 2 1 1 9 6 3
6. São Paulo 7 4 2 1 1 8 5 3
7. Santos 7 4 2 1 1 6 3 3
8. Cuiabá 7 4 2 1 1 3 2 1
9. Internacional 7 4 2 1 1 3 3 0
10. Avaí 7 4 2 1 1 4 5 -1
11. Athletico Paranaense 6 5 2 0 3 2 6 -4
12. Palmeiras 5 4 1 2 1 6 4 2
13. Flamengo 5 4 1 2 1 4 3 1
14. Botafogo 5 4 1 2 1 6 6 0
15. Fluminense 4 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1
16. Ceará 3 4 1 0 3 4 7 -3
17. Atlético Goianiense 3 4 0 3 1 3 7 -4
18. Goiás 2 4 0 2 2 5 9 -4
19. Juventude 2 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4
20. Fortaleza 0 3 0 0 3 1 4 -3
