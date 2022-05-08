ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JILL BIDEN

US First Lady visits Slovakia-Ukraine border crossing

Start: 08 May 2022 10:36 GMT

End: 08 May 2022 11:00 GMT

VYSNE NEMECKE - US First Lady, Jill Biden, meets Ukrainian refugees at the border crossing between Ukraine and Slovakia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com