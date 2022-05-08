COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 8 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JILL BIDEN

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 08

8 de Mayo de 2022

US First Lady visits Slovakia-Ukraine border crossing

Start: 08 May 2022 10:36 GMT

End: 08 May 2022 11:00 GMT

VYSNE NEMECKE - US First Lady, Jill Biden, meets Ukrainian refugees at the border crossing between Ukraine and Slovakia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Con Lionel Messi entre algodones, el Paris Saint Germain se enfrenta al Troyes en la Ligue 1: hora, TV y formaciones

Con Lionel Messi entre algodones, el Paris Saint Germain se enfrenta al Troyes en la Ligue 1: hora, TV y formaciones

Una gloria del Real Madrid dio detalles de la vez que estuvo cerca de fichar por River: “Me quedé con las ganas de jugar un Superclásico”

“Esto no se queda así”: Canelo Álvarez admitió querer revancha contra Dmitry Bivol

Fue campeón en motos de nieve, inspiró a Senna en la Fórmula 1 y es uno de los máximos ídolos de la categoría: a 40 años de la muerte de Gilles Villeneuve

“Perdió bastante fácil”: boxeadores, futbolistas y periodistas reaccionaron a la derrota del Canelo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Salma Hayek y Penélope Cruz: historia de una noche en la misma cama donde nació una relación inquebrantable

Salma Hayek y Penélope Cruz: historia de una noche en la misma cama donde nació una relación inquebrantable

Kristen Bell: la dolorosa tragedia personal que superó y el casting más cruel que no logró desanimarla

Carín León entonó el Himno Nacional previo a la pelea del Canelo Álvarez y las redes lo celebraron

Verónica del Castillo defendió a su hermana Kate por quejarse de un restaurante: “Fuera de lugar”

De Edith Márquez a La Sonora Santanera, conciertos gratis para celebrar a mamá en la CDMX

TENDENCIAS

De Star Wars a los Juegos del Hambre: 4 increíbles sets de películas abandonados que se pueden visitar

De Star Wars a los Juegos del Hambre: 4 increíbles sets de películas abandonados que se pueden visitar

Planificar, anticiparse y otros consejos para resolver el almuerzo de manera express y saludable

La cara de “yo no fui” es una ventaja genética de los perros

Juguete es modificado como control de Xbox y es sumamente divertido

Spotify cerrará definitivamente este mayo Stations, su servicio de radio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Día de la madre: cinco novelas que puedes regalar

Día de la madre: cinco novelas que puedes regalar

Zelensky alertó sobre “el resurgir del monstruo del nazismo” con la invasión rusa

Con Lionel Messi entre algodones, el Paris Saint Germain se enfrenta al Troyes en la Ligue 1: hora, TV y formaciones

Karla Tarazona: “Un día dejé de llorar y decidí mostrar la mujer fuerte que soy” | ENTREVISTA

Dieron sentencia vitalicia a feminicida de Mariana Joselin en Ecatepec