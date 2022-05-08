ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/CAPTURE-BENNETT --POSSIBLE ONLY

Israeli PM congratulates security forces on capture of wanted Palestinians

Start: 08 May 2022 08:38 GMT

End: 08 May 2022 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulates the country's security forces for capturing two Palestinians wanted for the killing of three in Israel.

