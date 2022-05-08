COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/CAPTURE-BENNETT --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 08

8 de Mayo de 2022

Israeli PM congratulates security forces on capture of wanted Palestinians

Start: 08 May 2022 08:38 GMT

End: 08 May 2022 08:44 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulates the country's security forces for capturing two Palestinians wanted for the killing of three in Israel.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / HEBREW

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

