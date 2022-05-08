COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 8 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ++FLASH++ UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-FIRST LADY

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 08

8 de Mayo de 2022

U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Start: 08 May 2022 14:11 GMT

End: 08 May 2022 14:14 GMT

UZHHOROD - U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, according to a pool report.

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Digital: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La frase de Guardiola que reavivó su rivalidad con Mourinho

La frase de Guardiola que reavivó su rivalidad con Mourinho

Impactante nocaut en la UFC: Michael Chandler venció a Tony Ferguson con una fulminante patada al mentón

Con Lionel Messi entre algodones, el Paris Saint Germain se enfrenta al Troyes en la Ligue 1: hora, TV y formaciones

Una gloria del Real Madrid dio detalles de la vez que estuvo cerca de fichar por River: “Me quedé con las ganas de jugar un Superclásico”

“Esto no se queda así”: Canelo Álvarez admitió querer revancha contra Dmitry Bivol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Paula, hija de Mariana Levy, compartió la verdad detrás de la agresión que sufrió: “Ya no tengo miedo”

Paula, hija de Mariana Levy, compartió la verdad detrás de la agresión que sufrió: “Ya no tengo miedo”

Yuri quiere a Anahí y Fernanda Castillo para su bioserie; comunidad LGBT+ lo desaprueba

El inesperado show de Bono y The Edge en el metro de Kiev

La Academia 20 años: qué fue de Paolo Botti, el polémico cantante que buscó un cargo político

Salma Hayek y Penélope Cruz: historia de una noche en la misma cama donde nació una relación inquebrantable

TENDENCIAS

De Star Wars a los Juegos del Hambre: 4 increíbles sets de películas abandonados que se pueden visitar

De Star Wars a los Juegos del Hambre: 4 increíbles sets de películas abandonados que se pueden visitar

Planificar, anticiparse y otros consejos para resolver el almuerzo de manera express y saludable

La cara de “yo no fui” es una ventaja genética de los perros

Juguete es modificado como control de Xbox y es sumamente divertido

Spotify cerrará definitivamente este mayo Stations, su servicio de radio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Muriel continúa imparable con el Atalanta: vea el gol y la asistencia en la victoria sobre el Spezia

Muriel continúa imparable con el Atalanta: vea el gol y la asistencia en la victoria sobre el Spezia

El impactante mensaje de Zelensky por el Día de la Victoria: “El mal ha vuelto”

Paula, hija de Mariana Levy, compartió la verdad detrás de la agresión que sufrió: “Ya no tengo miedo”

Feminicidios en Guanajuato: cada 24 horas es asesinada una mujer en la entidad del bajío

Maritza Aristizábal habla de las críticas recibidas por entrevista a Rodolfo Hernández: “Me partí con el primer comentario”