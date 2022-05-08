ADVISORY ++FLASH++ UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-FIRST LADY

U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
Start: 08 May 2022 14:11 GMT
End: 08 May 2022 14:14 GMT
UZHHOROD - U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, according to a pool report.
