ADVISORY ++FLASH++ UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-FIRST LADY

U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Start: 08 May 2022 14:11 GMT

End: 08 May 2022 14:14 GMT

UZHHOROD - U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, according to a pool report.

