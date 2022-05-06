ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump holds a rally in Pennsylvania to campaign for Mehmet Oz

Start: 06 May 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 07 May 2022 12:00 GMT

GREENSBURG, PA - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Pennsylvania to campaign for Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he has endorsed in the state's Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT 07/05 - start of rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com