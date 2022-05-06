ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump holds a rally in Pennsylvania to campaign for Mehmet Oz
Start: 06 May 2022 23:45 GMT
End: 07 May 2022 12:00 GMT
GREENSBURG, PA - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Pennsylvania to campaign for Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he has endorsed in the state's Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT 07/05 - start of rally
